Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney hopes Trump will consider pardon after mistrial

Lindsay Clancy's defense lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said he hopes President Donald Trump will consider a pardon for the Massachusetts mother who killed her three kids after the case ended in a mistrial last week.

Reddington made the statement on Tuesday during an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "Good Morning America."

When Stephanopoulos asked him what's next for Clancy, Reddington said , "Perhaps Donald Trump, who felt compelled to speak out about this case may very well, Mr. President I would hope that you would consider this young lady, the type of person she is, what she's been through and consider a pardon."

RELATED STORY | Lindsay Clancy case ends in mistrial after jury deadlock, defense appeal denied

A president can't grant clemency for individuals accused of violating state laws.

Trump was asked about the case during an event on Friday in the Oval Office where he was signing unrelated executive orders.

"Have you been following that trial?" a reporter asked Trump. "Well it's hard not to it's on television," he replied.

"It's a horrible tragedy," said Trump. "Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing; can't be worse, but you'll find out what the price to pay is. There'll be a price. It's going to be mental institution or jail or something but I guess they're going to go through another trial. It's too bad."

Clancy was on trial for first-degree murder after her then-husband Patrick Clancy found their children – 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan – dead in the basement of their family home in Duxbury on the night of Jan. 24, 2023.

Her defense did not deny that she killed the children, but instead argued she should not be held criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and bipolar disorder, and therefore was not in her right mind.

Prosecutors argued that Clancy sent her then-husband Patrick Clancy out of their home to run errands so that she could strangle their three children with exercise bands in the basement before attempting to kill herself.

The case gained nationwide attention for the spotlight it put on women's mental health, particularly after having children.

It ended on Friday after the 12-person jury could not reach a unanimous decision.

RELATED STORY | Judge denies motion for mistrial in Lindsay Clancy case after dispute over religious testimony

Reddington told "Good Morning America" that he hasn't spoken to members of the jury, and hopes something could be worked out with the district attorney's office.

"It's not evil," Reddington said about the case. "She reached out to everybody and anybody that would listen to her and kept saying, 'I am not good, I am not well,' and it was ignored."