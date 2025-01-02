Law enforcement descends on Colorado home linked to Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion

The driver of the Cybertruck that exploded outside Trump International Hotel Las Vegas is an Army veteran who lived in Colorado Springs, sources tell Scripps News Denver.

Law enforcement was seen outside a home in Colorado Springs where Matthew Livelsberger apparently lived.

Livelsberger died in the explosion outside the Trump Hotel Wednesday. Seven others suffered minor injuries.

Investigators have not revealed the cause of the explosion. However, gas canisters and fireworks were inside the vehicle, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

Authorities in Las Vegas said on Wednesday that they are investigating whether the explosion was an act of terrorism.

"We believe this is an isolated incident. We do not believe that there is a bunch of folks out there supporting this or helping this and we don't believe that there's any other danger to the community right now," said Jeremy Schwartz, acting special agent in charge for the FBI’s Las Vegas office.

The explosion in Las Vegas happened hours after a vehicle slammed into revelers in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people. Scripps News Denver reports that investigators are looking into a possible connection between the two incidents after learning both men served at the same military base. They also both used the vehicle rental company Turo to obtain the trucks used in both incidents.