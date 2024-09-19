Cargo ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse departs US as owner faces lawsuit

The cargo ship that caused the deadly bridge collapse in Baltimore back in March is heading out of U.S. waters after three months of repair work.

The Dali is departing Norfolk, Virginia, Thursday morning for China on the heels of a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department seeking to recover more than $100 million from the owner and manager of the ship. The suit alleges they recklessly cut corners and ignored known problems that led directly to the collapse.

The ship was leaving Baltimore bound for Sri Lanka early in the morning on March 26 when its steering failed because of power loss and it collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The catastrophic incident left six construction workers dead and two others injured. Those killed were working an overnight shift filling potholes on the bridge deck when it suddenly crumbled beneath them, sending them tumbling into the water.

The collapse also temporarily cut off all traffic through the Port of Baltimore, which sees some $80 billion of international trade annually, including more cars and farm equipment than any other U.S. port.

More than 50,000 tons of metal and concrete were ultimately demolished and removed. The process required 13 floating cranes and dozens of other vessels.

Officials say they want to replace the Key Bridge with a new structure by 2028.

Additional reporting by Scripps News Baltimore.