Businesses can now file refund claims on Trump’s unconstitutional tariffs

Businesses can now seek refunds on President Donald Trump's tariffs that were deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A new website, run by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, has been launched to allow companies to begin the refund process.

According to court documents, more than 300,000 businesses paid fees to the U.S. government tied to the tariffs.

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To file a claim, importers of record and authorized customs brokers must have an established ACE Secure Data Portal account. Applicants must use the portal to provide bank account information and submit Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries declarations through the system.

Once a claim is approved, refunds are expected to be issued within 60 to 90 days.

The refund process is currently limited to businesses. Consumers who may have paid higher prices as a result of the tariffs are not eligible to seek reimbursement.

Federal data shows the U.S. Treasury collected more than $130 billion from the tariffs before they were overturned.