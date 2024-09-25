2 injured on United flight to San Francisco after pilots respond to collision warning

Two passengers were injured on a United Airlines flight headed to San Francisco after the pilots responded to an onboard midair collision system warning, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN.

Flight 2428 was headed to the Bay Area from Newark, New Jersey on Thursday afternoon when pilots received the alert that another aircraft was in the vicinity and responded immediately.

The plane safely landed at San Francisco International Airport after the incident and the FAA said there was "no loss of safe separation" between it and another plane.

Two of the passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, officials said.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

A couple of days later, a Jet Blue flight had to make an emergency landing in Kansas after pilots were alerted about smoke in the cargo hold area of the plane. However, it ended up being a false alarm.

The flight was traveling from New York to San Diego.

