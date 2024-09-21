Flight diverted after mouse scurries out of passenger's in-flight meal

A Scandinavian Airlines flight traveling from Norway to Spain was forced to make an emergency landing in Copenhagen, Denmark on Wednesday after a mouse scurried out of a passenger's in-flight meal.

A spokesperson for the airline reportedly told France's AFP news agency the diversion was part of company procedures as the mouse posed a safety risk on board. Rodents can chew through electrical wiring, making them strictly forbidden on most airlines.

Passengers were later flown to the Spanish city of Malaga on a different plane.

One of the passengers told BBC News the mouse escaped from a box of food that the woman next to her was opening up. A passenger said the situation was surprisingly calm.

Perhaps the mouse was just rehearsing to audition for a "Ratatouille" sequel.