1 in 4 parents use threat of no gifts to manage kids' behavior around holidays, poll finds

A new survey shows many parents are using the power of Santa Claus as a way to make sure that their kids behave this holiday season.

According to a national poll conducted by the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, about one-in-four parents said they use the threat of no gifts from the North Pole as a way to manage their child's behavior. Many parents said they have also threatened to leave an activity or place, take away toys, or used bribes to persuade their child.

The survey looked at 725 parents across the U.S. who have at least one child between the ages of one and five. And while half of parents rated themselves as "very consistent" in disciplining their child, many still admit to struggling with consistency.

“It can be difficult to have a consistent approach to discipline without consideration and planning – and even then, consistency can be difficult, especially when parents are tired, distracted, or feeling overwhelmed," Mott pediatrician and Mott Poll co-director Dr. Susan Woolford said in a statement.. "It’s important for parents to plan ahead and be on the same page with discipline strategies to provide a foundation for understanding expectations and prevent sending mixed signals about boundaries."

However, when it comes to getting a child to listen to you, it's not always an easy fix.

Experts warn that threats can backfire, especially when parents don't follow through. They also encourage parents to lean on each other and not be afraid of public meltdowns when they happen.

“Discipline helps young children learn what behaviors are safe and appropriate and can play a crucial role in helping them learn the difference between right and wrong,” said Woodford. "Empty threats, however, undermine trust and credibility and aren’t usually effective. Positive reinforcement and consistent discipline are more likely to shape long term behavior."