Trump's executive order reshapes college athletics amid the NIL era

There is little question that the college athletics landscape has shifted over the past five years, following the implementation of name, image and likeness rules along with changes to transfer regulations.

As a result, NCAA rosters — most notably in football and basketball — often turn over from year to year. Players are less likely to remain at one university for all four years, and it is no longer uncommon for an athlete to compete for three or even four different schools during their college career.

RELATED STORY | NCAA accuses DraftKings of trademark infringement in March Madness marketing

In response, President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order placing limits on how often players can transfer and restricting universities’ ability to compensate athletes through collectives.

The order also requires schools to set aside funds for Olympic and women’s sports.

Prior to 2021, college athletes were barred from profiting off their name, image or likeness as the NCAA defended its amateurism model. But court battles, state legislation and shifting public sentiment forced the NCAA to allow players to earn money — opening the door for sponsorships and endorsements.

Around the same time, courts struck down an NCAA rule that required players who transferred to sit out a season. That change allowed athletes to move from school to school without missing a year of competition.

Under Trump’s executive order, players may transfer once without sitting out, and they have a five-year window to complete five seasons of competition.

RELATED STORY | 6 players accused of throwing games, gambling ties lose NCAA eligibility

NCAA President Charlie Baker welcomed the action but said stabilizing college athletics “still requires a permanent, bipartisan federal legislative solution.” The order could face significant legal challenges from athletes and collectives.

“The NCAA has modernized college sports to deliver more benefits for student-athletes, and the Executive Order reinforces many of our mandatory protections – including guaranteed health care coverage, mental health services, and scholarship protections. This action is a significant step forward, and we appreciate the Administration’s interest and attention to these issues,” Baker said.

