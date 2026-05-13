Women’s pro hockey league expanding to Las Vegas and Hamilton, Ontario

Las Vegas and Hamilton, Ontario, will soon be home to new Professional Women’s Hockey League expansion teams.

The league announced Wednesday that the two franchises will begin play during the 2026-27 season. The teams do not yet have names or logos, but Las Vegas will use green and gold colors inspired by the Southern Nevada desert, while Hamilton’s colors will be gold, maroon and cream.

PWHL Las Vegas will play at T-Mobile Arena, home of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, while PWHL Hamilton will play at TD Coliseum.

League officials said the cities were selected for different reasons. Hamilton was chosen because of its strong girls’ and women’s hockey participation and support for professional women’s hockey, while Las Vegas was picked for its rapid growth as a sports destination and its embrace of hockey and women’s sports.

Las Vegas has already seen success with hockey expansion. The Vegas Golden Knights became one of the NHL’s top franchises shortly after entering the league in 2017 and won the Stanley Cup in 2023 during just their sixth season.

The PWHL currently has teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver. Detroit will join Las Vegas and Hamilton in the league for the 2026-27 season.

