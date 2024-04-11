Masters underway after delayed start due to storms

The Masters is underway at Augusta National Golf Club after a two-and-a-half hour weather delay Thursday.

The original tee time was set for 8 a.m. local time, but organizers postponed the start amid heavy rain and gusty winds. The first round eventually began at 10:30 a.m.

Initially, gates and parking had been closed to attendees, but opened up an hour before the tournament's new start time.

Prior to the first round, the 88th Master Tournament kicked off with ceremonial tee shots from Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson. The "Honorary Starters" tradition dates back to 1963, where golf legends kick off the tournament with swings of their own.

Players in the first round include Erik van Rooyen of South Africa and Jake Knapp of the U.S.

When the tournament was originally set to start, the Weather Channel's forecast for Augusta, Georgia, showed rain and thunderstorms, but a partly cloudy outlook for the afternoon. A wind advisory had been in effect.