WNBA extends partnership with E.W. Scripps, keeping games on ION Television

The WNBA announced on Friday that it has extended its agreement with the E.W. Scripps Company, ensuring that regular-season matches will remain on ION.

Friday night WNBA contests began airing on ION and have gained traction as the league has welcomed young stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Viewership for the WNBA Friday Night Spotlight increased 133% in 2024 compared to the previous year. According to the WNBA, 23 million unique viewers tuned into ION's games and wrap shows in 2024.

In addition to matchups, ION also airs a weekly studio show dedicated exclusively to WNBA game coverage, a first of its kind.

“The WNBA’s partnership with Scripps has already delivered great results in expanding the league’s reach and visibility,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “This new multi-year agreement reflects the growing excitement surrounding the league and the rising demand for WNBA games. Through Scripps’ ION Network Friday Night doubleheaders, we will continue to showcase the world-class talent of WNBA athletes to even more fans nationwide.”

ION is available on pay TV, connected TV, free ad-supported streaming platforms, and over-the-air in more than 128 million homes.

The league also continues its partnerships with ESPN and CBS Sports.

Additionally, the WNBA recorded its highest attendance in 22 years, welcoming 2,353,735 fans, marking a 48% increase from 2023.

ION and Scripps News are both owned by the E.W. Scripps Company.