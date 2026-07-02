Doctors warn of dangerous resurgence of 'Benadryl Challenge' following deaths

Numerous medical professionals and police departments are warning people against participating in the Benadryl Challenge.

The challenge first surfaced on social media in 2020, but hospitals and first responders say they have recently seen a resurgence in cases. The challenge involves participants taking large doses of Benadryl to induce hallucinations.

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The drug is generally used to treat hay fever, upper respiratory allergies and cold symptoms. The Food and Drug Administration says the drug is generally safe when used as directed, but the agency warns against taking large doses.

“Ingesting high doses of this medication can cause more serious health problems, including slurred speech, large pupils, increased body temperature, irregular heart rhythms, seizures and even death. As the dose increases, the risk for these serious side effects also increases. Everyone should be aware of the risks and harmful consequences of participating in this challenge,” wrote Natalie I. Rine, director of the Central Ohio Poison Center.

The Grantville Police Department in Georgia is encouraging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of the challenge.

“The challenge urges viewers to take as many as 12 tablets at a time to supposedly induce hallucinations,” the department said. “For perspective, the maximum allowed dose in a 24-hour period is six tablets for children ages 6 to under 12 and 12 tablets for adults and children 12 and older. Taking more than the recommended amount can lead to nausea, seizures or even death.”

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The drug’s relatively minor side effects include constipation, drowsiness, dry mouth, headache and upset stomach. More serious side effects can include allergic reactions, vision changes and difficulty urinating.

Earlier this month, the Office of the Child Advocate in Connecticut said three children in the state died from diphenhydramine overdoses over a two-month span. The agency did not say whether the deaths were connected to the challenge.

Diphenhydramine is one of the active ingredients in Benadryl.

KOCO-TV also reported that a 15-year-old died earlier this month in Oklahoma after the teen’s family learned she had participated in the challenge.