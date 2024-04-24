1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Watch Live
News
Business
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Good News
Health
Life
Politics
Science and Tech
Sports
U.S. News
Weather
World
Shows
TV Schedule
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
Scripps News Weekend
Scripps News Reports
Scripps News Showcase
More Shows
Documentaries
In Real Life
Next Level
Bellingcat
All Docs
Investigations
Scripps News Investigates
Fentanyl: The Silent Toll
Hope Denied
Ukraine's Women Warriors
More Investigations
About Scripps News
News Team
Viewer Hotline
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
X
TikTok
YouTube
Threads
LinkedIn
Newsletter
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
U.S. News
Crime
Education
Housing
Weather
Entertainment
America Votes
Life
Recalls
Travel
Money
Good News
Good News
Investigations
Shows
Early Rush
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
The Race - Weekend
Scripps News Weekend
Weekend Debrief
Scripps News Reports
In Real Life
Scripps News Showcase
ScrippsTech
Good To Know
Xploration: Animal Science
Documentaries
Quick links...
U.S. News
America Votes
Life
Good News
Investigations
Shows
Documentaries
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Exciting changes to Scripps News' website, mobile and streaming apps
Social Media
U.S. News
Biden signs $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel, plus TikTok ban
Elina Tarkazikis
12:43 PM, Apr 24, 2024
Social Media
TikTok may be banned in the US. Here's what happened when India did it
AP via Scripps News
8:35 AM, Apr 24, 2024
U.S. News
TikTok ban poised to pass through Senate
Vanessa Misciagna
8:56 PM, Apr 23, 2024
Social Media
TikTok to start banning 'problematic' content from its For You feed
Alex Arger
9:45 PM, Apr 19, 2024
Social Media
Psychology group raises concerns about youth social media use
Emily Grossberg
7:55 PM, Apr 16, 2024
Music
Taylor Swift's music returns to TikTok despite feud with UMG
Elina Tarkazikis
1:58 PM, Apr 12, 2024
Social Media
Instagram testing tools to block nude direct messages
Justin Boggs
1:24 PM, Apr 11, 2024
Social Media
Trump sues 2 Trump Media co-founders, seeking to void their stock
AP via Scripps News
7:55 AM, Apr 03, 2024
Social Media
Trump Media stock plunges 21% after announcing $58M loss in 2023
Scripps News Staff
11:06 AM, Apr 02, 2024
Social Media
Man sues women who posted negative dating reviews of him on Facebook
Alex Arger
6:04 PM, Mar 27, 2024
Social Media
TikTok is under investigation by the FTC over data practices
AP via Scripps News
1:24 PM, Mar 27, 2024
Europe
How TikTok became a 'battlefield' in Russia's war with Ukraine
Kadia Tubman
9:19 PM, Mar 26, 2024
Social Media
'Is this real life?': How YouTube changed the life of one family
Chris Stewart
6:20 PM, Mar 26, 2024
Company News
Trump's Truth Social spikes in first day of trading on Nasdaq
Scripps News Staff
12:53 PM, Mar 26, 2024
Social Media
Florida's DeSantis signs law banning social media for kids under 14
AP via Scripps News
8:03 PM, Mar 25, 2024
Social Media
Truth Social will go public on Tuesday, and could net Trump billions
Scripps News Staff
5:10 PM, Mar 25, 2024
Social Media
More Instagram users note platform limits political content by default
Scripps News Staff
8:22 PM, Mar 22, 2024
Social Media
Trump's social media company can go public following merger
Alexandra Miller
7:28 AM, Mar 22, 2024
Social Media
Reddit, the self-anointed 'front page of the internet,' soars in debut
AP via Scripps News
6:53 PM, Mar 21, 2024
Social Media
Reddit's IPO anticipated to be at top of target range
Scripps News Staff
10:47 PM, Mar 20, 2024
Social Media
YouTube requiring creators to label 'realistic' AI content
Elina Tarkazikis
5:10 PM, Mar 19, 2024
Supreme Court
Supreme Court hearing social media misinformation case
Scripps News Staff
11:08 AM, Mar 18, 2024
Social Media
Chair of Senate Intelligence Committee talks TikTok ban on 'The Race'
Joe St. George
8:47 PM, Mar 15, 2024
Social Media
Content creators defend the good found in TikTok
Vanessa Misciagna
7:59 PM, Mar 15, 2024
Social Media
Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin creating group to buy TikTok
Scripps News Staff
10:46 AM, Mar 14, 2024
Social Media
TikTok lobbies to fight back against potential ban in the US
Joe St. George
10:30 AM, Mar 14, 2024
Congress
House passes bill that could lead to ban of TikTok
Justin Boggs
7:30 AM, Mar 13, 2024
Social Media
Social media site Reddit plans a $750 million IPO
Scripps News Staff
9:50 PM, Mar 11, 2024
Social Media
House to vote on TikTok legislation this week
Sasha Ingber
7:24 PM, Mar 11, 2024
Social Media
TikTok asks creators for help as bill to ban it moves through Congress
Elina Tarkazikis
1:03 PM, Mar 11, 2024
Congress
New bill would force TikTok to divest from China, or face US ban
Scripps News Staff
3:58 PM, Mar 07, 2024
Social Media
Facebook and Instagram outage resolved after major disruption at Meta
Elina Tarkazikis
11:27 AM, Mar 05, 2024
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Justices appear skeptical of social media state laws
Scripps News Staff
3:54 PM, Feb 26, 2024
Social Media
Florida House votes to ban social media for children under 16
Douglas Jones
7:20 PM, Feb 22, 2024
Social Media
NYC sues social media giants for fueling youth mental health crisis
AP via Scripps News
7:32 PM, Feb 15, 2024
Social Media
Biden campaign pokes fun at conspiracy theory in first TikTok video
Alex Arger
6:27 PM, Feb 12, 2024
Social Media
Instagram, Threads to no longer recommend political posts
Justin Boggs
10:32 AM, Feb 12, 2024
Social Media
Taylor Swift AI deepfakes on X falsely claim she supports Trump
Scripps News Staff
7:42 AM, Feb 09, 2024
Social Media
Bluesky was invitation-only. Now the X rival is open to everyone
Taylor O'Bier
1:19 PM, Feb 07, 2024
Social Media
Meta to add 'AI-generated' label to images made by third-party tools
Scripps News Staff
5:45 PM, Feb 06, 2024
Social Media
Senate Judiciary Committee grills social media CEOs on child safety
Scripps News Staff
4:35 PM, Jan 31, 2024
Social Media
California bill would ban 'addictive' social media content for kids
Taylor O'Bier
2:42 PM, Jan 31, 2024
Next Page
Premieres this week