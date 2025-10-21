Older Americans spend 22 hours weekly online, survey finds

Are mom, dad, grandma and grandpa “too online”? A new survey looked at how older Americans are using screens and technology — and it turns out their habits may not be so different from their younger relatives.

Commissioned by Centrum Silver , a multivitamin supplement for cognitive support, the research set out to learn more about the cognitive abilities as people age. It found the average respondent spends a collective 22 hours per week in front of some type of screen.

The Talker Research survey of 2,000 Americans aged 50 and over revealed that most of their screentime is spent watching TV, followed by searching the internet, playing a game and working on a computer.

They also spend time daily talking or videochatting on the phone, scrolling through social media and reading on an e-reader or tablet.

Despite these tech-laden daily routines, many have heard that screen time is harmful — from being “addictive” (39%) to “rotting the brain” (23%).

That concern ties to a broader reality: more than three-quarters (78%) of older adults worry about cognitive aging, and nearly all (96%) say it’s important for them to maintain their cognitive abilities and memory as they continue to age.

“The survey findings reveal a real tension: many older adults see screen time as a daily part of life, even as they worry it could be harmful,” said Josh Gabriele, Brand Director, Centrum. “Yet when used actively with intention – like reading, learning, playing certain games or connecting with others –recent research shows that screen time can actually help keep the mind engaged and resilient.”

The study also found most older adults recognize there’s benefits of screen time, as well. A majority say screen time has helped them feel more connected (58%) and up-to-date (54%), while others noted it makes them feel more educated (39%) or improves their mood (36%).

Nearly three-fourths (73%) of adults 50 and old believe it’s important to actively engage with new technology. In fact, 54% believe actively engaging with new technology has improved their memory.

One group have already put this belief to the test. Thirty-four percent said having screentime has helped keep them mentally sharp.

“What this tells us is that older adults already have a wide toolkit of everyday habits to support their brain health — from puzzles and reading to staying curious and connected,” continued Gabriele. “Importantly, this study found nearly half (45%) of adults over 50 take a multivitamin as part of their routine.

“These findings reinforce a broader truth: older adults aren’t just consuming content — they’re actively building routines that help keep their minds sharp. And whether through games, learning new skills or incorporating a trusted daily multivitamin, they’re proving that ‘screen time’ can also be ‘brain time.’”

WHAT ARE OLDER AMERICANS DOING TO HELP THEIR COGNITIVE ABILITIES?

When asked what they do to support their cognitive abilities, older adults reported:



Doing puzzles/playing games — 67%

Reading — 59%

Staying up-to-date on current events — 47%

Watching TV shows and movies — 45%

Taking a multivitamin — 45%

Trying new things (i.e., different activities, etc.) — 36%

Learning about new things (i.e., viral trends, new technology, etc.) — 35%

Using technology — 34%

Taking a supplement for brain or memory support — 26%

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 American adults (age 50 and older); the survey was commissioned by Centrum Silver and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Sept. 9 – 16, 2025.

