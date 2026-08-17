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Trump administration pauses contentious border construction in Texas' Big Bend National Park

The project through the national park in southern Texas has faced fierce bipartisan opposition by critics who say it is marring a pristine environmental area.
APTOPIX Mexico US Border Daily Life
Rodrigo Abd/AP
A woman sits in Santa Elena Canyon in the Rio Grande river facing a cliff that is Mexico, as she vacations at Big Bend National Park in Texas. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
APTOPIX Mexico US Border Daily Life
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The Trump administration says it is temporarily pausing construction of a controversial border construction project in the Big Bend National Park while the head of the agency tasked with building the wall visits Texas to do an “on-the-ground evaluation.”

The project through the national park in southern Texas has faced fierce bipartisan opposition by critics who say it is marring a pristine environmental area and that the region’s rugged and remote terrain already serves as a deterrent to migrants and smugglers.

RELATED STORY | 'We're at war': Locals protest border construction inside Big Bend National Park

Rodney Scott, who heads Customs and Border Protection which is tasked with building the wall, said in an announcement on X that he was visiting Texas to do an evaluation.

“CBP is pausing all construction activity in Big Bend National Park while I visit and conduct a personal, on-the-ground evaluation,” Scott said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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