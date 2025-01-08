Tips on how to be prepared for wildfires and evacuation orders

Although officials had warned that the Los Angeles area faced a risk of wildfires on Tuesday, some residents were unprepared for a sudden evacuation.

Many cars were left on highways as extreme winds quickly fanned the flames, which have already scorched more than 1,000 structures and left at least two people dead.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security offers tips to help prepare for wildfires. They include:



Recognize warnings and alerts

Make an emergency plan

Review important documents

Strengthen your home

Know your evacuation zone

Gather supplies

Officials say having an emergency kit can help people in case of a sudden evacuation. Emergency kits should include enough food and water to survive for several days, a battery-powered radio, flashlight, first aid kit, extra batteries, whistle, dust mask, plastic sheeting, and moist towelettes.

People should also consider other important items, such as medications, eyeglasses, infant formula, pet food, cash, and important documents such as bank account information and insurance policies.

Your car should also include items such as a blanket, flares, cell phone charger, and jumper cables. But the number one priority officials are stressing: Listen to evacuation orders.

"I am pleading with you. If you get the evacuation order coming from local law enforcement and emergency management, take it seriously and evacuate. Your life will depend on it," said Ariel Cohen, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.