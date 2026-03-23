Doordash to subsidize fuel costs for delivery drivers as Iran war shocks gas prices

DoorDash on Monday announced a program to subsidize gas costs for DoorDash workers under certain conditions, as the war in Iran introduces turmoil in fuel prices worldwide.

DoorDash drivers using the DoorDash Crimson Visa Debit Card will receive 10% back on all fuel purchases any time they use the card, regardless of whether they are working on a delivery at the time.

DoorDash will also provide weekly fuel relief payments for drivers who accumulate 125 miles or more in deliveries per week. Payments will begin at $5 per week and reach as much as $15 per week, for 250 miles driven.

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The changes come as fuel prices climb worldwide due to the war in the Middle East, where Iran is striking petrochemical infrastructure in the Gulf. The attacks have damaged oil refineries and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Iran has also effectively blocked most traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of world oil supplies usually pass through.

Experts have warned the restrictions on supply will lead to continued higher prices on gasoline, jet fuel and other petroleum products.

On Monday AAA reported the U.S. national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $3.95, more than $1 higher than it was one month ago.

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