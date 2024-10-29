New AI features unveiled with Apple's latest software update for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple announced Monday that it has released new software updates that include numerous artificial intelligence features for iPhones, iPads and Macs. This new update is being dubbed as "Apple intelligence."

Apple's iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 are now available for users to download. The new updates are available by going into a device's settings.

Among the new features are writing tools that allow users to use AI to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text virtually. The new AI tools can make suggestions to match the tone of the message, whether it be professional, concise, or friendly.

Apple also says that Siri is more conversational and has improved language-understanding capabilities. Siri also now has the ability to answer thousands of questions about features and settings on Apple products, such as how to take a screen recording and how to easily share a Wi-Fi password, Apple said.

Apple also says it is easier for people to find the photos they are looking for through the Photos app. Users can describe what they are looking for and the app can help them find the photo they want.

The Mail app also got a refresh as it automatically places time-sensitive messages on top. It also summarizes messages without users clicking on the message.

“Apple Intelligence introduces a new era for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, delivering brand-new experiences and tools that will transform what our users can accomplish,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple Intelligence builds on years of innovation in AI and machine learning to put Apple’s generative models at the core of our devices, giving our users a personal intelligence system that is easy to use — all while protecting their privacy. Apple Intelligence is generative AI in a way that only Apple can deliver, and we’re incredibly excited about its ability to enrich our users’ lives.”

Apple Intelligence is available on the following devices: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later, and Mac with M1 and later.

Apple says new AI features will be released in the future.