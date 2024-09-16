iOS 18 is here. These are the new features you should know about

Just one week after unveiling its latest line of devices and new features, Apple is starting to roll out its iOS 18 software update for iPhones.

The new software will be compatible with the same iPhone models that used iOS 17. To update your phone’s software, go to the “settings” app, select “general” and then select “software update.” You might not see the update right away since it is being pushed out intermittently.

This Apple software update will be one of those that can drastically change the way your iPhone looks, but it’s customizable. Users will be able to completely personalize their iPhone home screen, even changing the color of apps and widgets.

In the Messages app, users will be able to add special effects to specific words rather than the entire message. You’ll also be able to change formatting in a message, such as italicizing or underlining text.

Instead of the six standard tapback options for reacting to a message, there will be a wide range of stickers and emojis to use with the new update.

The iPhone Photos app will have a major revamp, according to Apple. Photos will now be streamlined into a single view and it will be easier to search photos using keywords.

This latest software update will also include new privacy features, including an option to lock and hide certain apps and the addition of an app exclusively for storing passwords.

Apple’s Wallet, Notes app, Control Center and SharePlay also got some renovations in iOS 18.

What’s missing from this software update? Apple Intelligence. The company said its AI system will be released in a beta version this fall before being added to a separate software update.

Preorders for the latest iPhone models, 16 and beyond, started last week with an expected arrival date of Sept. 20, Apple said.