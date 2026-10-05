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Apple says some iPhone 18 Pro Max devices may need replacement

If you just bought a new iPhone, you may want to hold on to the box. Forbes reports that some iPhone 18 Pro Max devices are experiencing connectivity issues on the AT&T network. (Scripps News)
Some iPhone 18 Pro Max devices are being recalled
A customer buys newly-launched Apple iPhone 18 Pros at the Apple store on Fifth Avenue, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, in New York.
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If you just bought a new iPhone, you may want to hold on to the box.

Forbes reports that some iPhone 18 Pro Max devices are experiencing connectivity issues on the AT&T network.

Apple says the problem can cause affected users to lose cellular service, and some devices may need to be replaced.

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AT&T says it is reaching out to affected customers. Many have received messages from the carrier indicating that a software update is required.

If your phone is functioning normally, Apple recommends updating to the latest software version to help prevent connectivity issues. If you experience problems with your device, Apple advises contacting your wireless provider first and then Apple Support.

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Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 lineup and the new iPhone Duo in early September.

The foldable iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch main display and supports Apple Pencil compatibility. The device starts at $1,999. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, announced alongside it, start at $1,199 and $1,299, respectively.

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