Amazon reportedly developing smart glasses to give drivers turn-by-turn navigation

Amazon is developing a type of smart eyeglasses that can provide detailed directions to its delivery drivers to potentially shave time off of deliveries, according to a report from Reuters.

Reuters said it spoke with several people familiar with the project on the condition of anonymity because it is not public.

The smart glasses would provide turn-by-turn navigation and help drivers get around obstacles or warn them about things like an aggressive dog, Reuters reported.

It would allow the delivery drivers to be more hands-free without having to rely on GPS navigation through smartphones or other handheld devices, and could potentially shorten delivery time in the increasingly competitive world of e-commerce.

The development of these smart glasses could take years, the sources reportedly told Reuters.

Smart glasses are becoming more popular in the world of wearable technology after companies like Ray-Ban and Meta partnered to release their own version that can do things like record videos, conduct phone calls and use artificial intelligence in real-time.