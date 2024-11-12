Watch Now
Amazon reportedly developing smart glasses to give drivers turn-by-turn navigation

Reuters said it spoke with several people familiar with the project on the condition of anonymity because it is not public.
The Amazon Prime logo adorns the side of an Amazon delivery van.
Amazon is developing a type of smart eyeglasses that can provide detailed directions to its delivery drivers to potentially shave time off of deliveries, according to a report from Reuters.

Reuters said it spoke with several people familiar with the project on the condition of anonymity because it is not public.

The smart glasses would provide turn-by-turn navigation and help drivers get around obstacles or warn them about things like an aggressive dog, Reuters reported.

It would allow the delivery drivers to be more hands-free without having to rely on GPS navigation through smartphones or other handheld devices, and could potentially shorten delivery time in the increasingly competitive world of e-commerce.

The development of these smart glasses could take years, the sources reportedly told Reuters.

Smart glasses are becoming more popular in the world of wearable technology after companies like Ray-Ban and Meta partnered to release their own version that can do things like record videos, conduct phone calls and use artificial intelligence in real-time.

