Trump's new Social Security director vows to protect agency; advocates disagree

Frank Bisignano was sworn in Wednesday as the 18th commissioner of the Social Security Administration, vowing to protect payments for more than 72 million beneficiaries.

“President Trump has been clear about Social Security. We will protect it,” said Commissioner Bisignano. “We will make the Social Security Administration a premier organization.”

His confirmation follows a Senate vote along party lines on Tuesday to approve President Trump's nomination. He is taking over an agency that paid out $1.5 trillion in benefits, which comprised about 23% of federal spending in 2024.

However, his confirmation has raised concerns among Social Security advocates, who claim he will lead "destructive changes" to the agency.

“Elon Musk and Donald Trump, with the quiet help of Frank Bisignano, have spent the last few months taking a chainsaw to Social Security. This vote was an opportunity for the Senate to reject the decimation of Social Security and demand that Trump nominate a commissioner who will stop the bleeding. Instead, every Senate Republican just signed off on the DOGE destruction of Social Security,” said Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works.

The White House has stated that it aims to reduce improper payments made by Social Security. The Trump administration highlighted a 2024 report showing that the agency made $72 billion in improper payments.

Last month, the Social Security Administration enacted changes regarding how Americans can update their information. However, some advocates argue that these changes could make it more difficult for older Americans to access their benefits.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Bisignano pledged to reduce wait times, stating, “We will meet beneficiaries where they want to be met—whether in person at field offices, on the web, or on the phone. I am committed to reducing wait times and providing our beneficiaries with a better experience. Waiting 20-plus minutes to get an answer will be of yesteryear.”