New rules limit phone updates for Social Security beneficiaries amid fraud concerns

Social Security beneficiaries are no longer able to update their bank account information over the phone after the Trump administration implemented new rules on Monday. Officials stated that this change is part of a broader initiative to reduce fraud.

Previously, individuals could apply and verify their identities over the phone. The new policy requires applicants who cannot verify their identities online to visit a field office to complete their claims in person. This policy applies to those filing for retirement, survivor, or family benefits.

“We are modernizing how we serve the public—enhancing both security and accessibility,” said Leland Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security. “These updates improve our ability to detect and prevent fraud while providing more flexible options for people to access their benefits.”

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities criticized the new policy, saying it will be difficult for many seniors to navigate the changes. "Many seniors and people with disabilities lack internet service, computers, or smartphones, or the technological savvy to navigate a multi-step, multi-factor online verification process," the organization said. "Even as the SSA is encouraging people to conduct business online, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is making changes to online identity authentication that are triggering system outages and access problems."

Officials say that about 4 million people per year use Social Security's phone service. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities warns that this will lead to longer wait times. Additionally, the organization estimates that 6 million seniors live at least 45 miles from a Social Security office.

The Social Security Administration will still be able to process claims over the phone if no irregularities are flagged and no changes to banking information are made.

Over 72 million Americans receive some form of Social Security, including those who are retired and those with disabilities.