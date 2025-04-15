Biden marks his return: First speech since presidency highlights Social Security threats

Former President Joe Biden is returning to the national stage. He hopes to elevate concerns that President Donald Trump’s agenda threatens the health of Social Security.

The 82-year-old Democrat has largely avoided speaking publicly since leaving the White House in January, even as Trump frequently blames Biden for many of the nation’s problems.

On Tuesday, Biden is expected to fight back in a speech to the National Conference of Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled in Chicago.

RELATED STORY | Trump administration freezes $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard over activism

The former president has made a handful of public appearances since leaving office, but this marks his highest-profile speech and focuses on a core issue for the Democratic Party.

Democrats have tried to paint a budget bill passed by Republican members of Congress last week as a pathway to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Republicans have disputed these claims.

“Our goal is to find at least $1.5 trillion in savings for the American people while simultaneously protecting essential programs,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said. He dismissed Democratic concerns about severe cuts to Medicaid and Social Security as unfounded, asserting that vital services would remain intact.

RELATED STORY | White House plans to ask Congress to rescind some funding it previously approved

The White House says that it is aiming to reduce improper payments made by Social Security. The Trump administration highlighted a 2024 report that shows Social Security made $72 billion in improper payments.

On Monday, the Social Security Administration enacted changes on how Americans can update their information with the Social Security Administration. Some advocates, however, say the changes could make it more difficult for older Americans to access their benefits.