White House plans to ask Congress to rescind some funding it previously approved

The White House is preparing a rescission package that it plans to send to Congress, calling on lawmakers to cut previously approved funding.

A White House official tells Scripps News the request includes $9.3 billion in proposed cuts, including funding for National Public Radio, PBS and the State Department.

The proposal targets funds for LGBTQ programs and other initiatives the Trump administration has labeled as wasteful spending.

Some of the specific items include nearly $1 million to build a greenhouse gas calculator, $1 million for voter ID efforts in Haiti, and $3 million for an Iraqi version of "Sesame Street." Scripps News has not been able to independently verify whether the funds were actually appropriated for these programs or if the money has already been spent.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized what he calls unnecessary government spending. He established the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, to root out waste. The department claims it has saved the federal government $150 billion, though its accounting has faced scrutiny following the discovery of previous errors.

The rescission package is expected to be sent to Congress by the end of April. It's unclear whether the cuts will be approved as they could face procedural hurdles despite Republicans controlling the House and Senate.

