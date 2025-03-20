Top universities face hiring freezes as federal research funding at risk

Princeton University and the University of California system are the latest top schools to announce hiring freezes as they grapple with potential cuts in federal research funding.

The Trump administration has announced plans to slash reimbursements to universities. While a federal judge has halted the move for now, the universities say they are still under stress.

The cuts come at a time when universities are setting their budgets for the 2025-26 academic year. Not knowing how much will be available

in coveted federal research funding for institutions is putting a lot of uncertainty into the process.

Princeton's hiring freeze is intended to help the institution avoid unnecessary costs, slow the growth of expenses, and build savings.

Other top universities that have also announced hiring freezes include Harvard, Duke, and Stanford.

University of California system President Michael V. Drake said schools could also see a budget cut from the state government.

"I recognize this is a time of great uncertainty for many in our UC community and in higher education across the country. Throughout our history as an institution and as a nation, we have weathered struggles and found new ways to show up for the people we serve. We will address these challenges, together. I have tremendous confidence in the team that is working on these issues, and in the dedication of our students, faculty, and staff," he said.