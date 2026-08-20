Trump wants communities to embrace data centers, but opposition is growing

Data centers are increasingly becoming a political issue for American voters.

According to Data Center Watch, the first quarter of 2026 saw the largest single-quarter concentration of blocked and delayed data center projects on record, with signs that opposition could continue to grow throughout the year.

The issue is also gaining attention from governors seeking reelection, including some who previously supported data center development.

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In Pennsylvania this week, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, who had previously welcomed data center development, signed an order requiring new projects to receive local approval and demonstrate how they will pay for their power needs before they can move forward.

Earlier this month, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who also supported the projects, announced a pause on new data centers pending a statewide audit.

“I paused new data center projects pending a statewide audit,” Abbott said. He added that data centers must disclose plans to pay their own way, provide their own power and water, reduce electricity costs and avoid disrupting neighborhoods.

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In Arizona, Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a three-year pause on new tax breaks for data centers.

Political attention surrounding data centers is likely to intensify as the midterm elections approach. A Republican campaign memo first obtained by Axios described data centers as a potential sleeper issue for the 2026 election cycle.

President Donald Trump, however, has argued that states would be making a mistake by blocking data centers, citing the jobs and tax revenue they can generate.

“If I were a governor or mayor, I would want that plant in my community,” Trump said.