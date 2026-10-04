Trump holds Ohio midterm rally, urging voters to consider him on the ballot during 32-day campaign tour

President Donald Trump rallied supporters at Butler High School in Ohio on Saturday, urging them to consider him as a key factor as he continued his midterm campaign push.

"We win when I'm on the ballot," Trump said.

The rally is part of what Trump calls a 32-day tour ahead of the election to help boost Republicans amid a number of competitive races across the country.

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Ohio is home to several closely watched races. Former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Jon Husted in a race that could determine who controls the Senate. Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is also running against Democrat Amy Acton.

"On election night Ohio is going to prove America does not belong to those who hate it, America belongs to those who love it," Trump said.

Trump touted both Republican candidates and his administration to the crowd. His message included promoting investments, tariffs and action against Iran, defending data centers — which have divided some Republicans — and promising they would ensure the centers benefit communities, while warning against Democratic leadership.

A short distance from the rally, 1,400 people at a Navistar truck factory were laid off, according to the Associated Press.

The campaign push comes as polls show persistent voter concerns about the economy. A recent AP/NORC poll found only 17% of adults approved of his handling of the cost of living. More broadly, a number of polls show the president's approval rating generally under 40%.

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Trump dismissed the surveys to the crowd, contending they do not account for his campaigning.

"They don't account that Trump is out campaigning," he said.

He spoke to a high school stadium filled with supporters donning MAGA gear, many touting support for Trump — some for all three campaigns. One protestor was drowned out by the crowd.

"I think we're gonna have a surprise," Trump said.

"Just get out and vote and if you do that we're gonna win big," Trump said.

Trump has acknowledged concern over messaging and races in some states in recent days. His focus in the final weeks ahead of the election has centered on red states to thank supporters — including Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama — with a visit to Nebraska ahead.