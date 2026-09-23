New midterm polling gives Democrats an edge in battleground states

With the midterm elections just 41 days away, a wave of polling released this week suggests Democrats may have an advantage in several key races.

In Texas, where a Democrat has not won a statewide election since 1994, James Talarico is leading current state Attorney General Ken Paxton by 6 points in a Marist poll.

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In the battleground state of Michigan, Democratic challenger Abdul El-Sayed leads former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers by 7 points.

In Alaska, former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola is edging Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan by 4 points.

And in Iowa, Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson trails Democratic state Rep. Josh Turek by 8 points.

Democrats need to flip four Senate seats to control the Senate.

Despite the polling momentum, Democrats continue to face financial challenges heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

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Federal Election Commission filings show Republicans outraised Democrats in July and have roughly eight times as much cash on hand.

Democrats are also carrying about $18 million in debt.