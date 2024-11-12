Trump to reportedly select Rubio as secretary of state

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to select Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as the next secretary of state.

The New York Times, citing three people familiar with Trump’s thinking, reports that Trump has settled on Rubio but could still change his mind.

Scripps News has not yet independently confirmed the report, and Rubio has not issued a public statement in response.

Although Rubio has been a vocal supporter of Trump in recent years, that wasn’t always the case. The two frequently sparred while competing for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

During one debate, Rubio took a personal jab at Trump, commenting on his small hands.

"You know what they say about men with small hands,” Rubio said.

Trump also nicknamed Rubio “Little Marco,” an apparent jab at the senator’s height.

However, they seemed to mend fences once Trump secured the nomination and the presidency.

Rubio was also on Trump’s shortlist for a running mate in 2024, though Trump ultimately chose Senator J.D. Vance.

A week after Trump's election victory, his administration is starting to take shape. He has reportedly tapped South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to lead the Department of Homeland Security, Susie Wilies as chief of staff, Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff, Tom Homan as "border czar," Lee Zeldin as head of the Environmental Protection Agency and Elise Stefanik as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.