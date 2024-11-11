Trump taps former congressman Lee Zeldin to head Environmental Protection Agency

President-elect Donald Trump has selected former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

In a message on X Monday, Zeldin wrote that he would accept the appointment. He said he intends to focus on U.S. energy and manufacturing concerns.

"Through the EPA we have the ability to pursue energy dominance, to be able to make the United States the artificial intelligence capital of the world, to bring back American jobs to the auto industry, and so much more," Zeldin said on Fox News just after news of his appointment broke.

"President Trump cares about conserving the environment," Zeldin said. "His desire to ensure access to clean air and clean water was a top priority."

Zeldin is an attorney who previously represented New York's 1st District in the U.S. House from 2015 to 2023. From 2003 to 2007, he served in the U.S. Army. In 2007, he transitioned to the Army Reserve, where he currently holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

"Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies," Trump wrote in a statement on the appointment. "He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet."

