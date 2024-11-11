Rep. Elise Stefanik tapped as Trump's UN ambassador

President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to shape his incoming administration as he has picked New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik to be his United Nations ambassador, his transition team confirmed on Monday.

Her appointment would require Senate confirmation.

Stefanik's selection was the second high-level pick Trump made in recent hours. Late Sunday, Trump announced that he is naming Tom Homan as his "border czar." Unlike Stefanik, Homan's role will not require Senate confirmation.

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump said.

With the conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas expected to continue to play a major role in shaping U.S. foreign policy, Stefanik's selection should not come as a surprise. Stefanik's questioning of protests on college campuses put widespread pressure on numerous college presidents to resign.

In one testy exchange with University of Pennsylvania President M. Elizabeth Magill, Stefanik questioned whether someone had to actually commit genocide to be in violation of rules at Penn. Magill's nuanced answer angered Stefanik, and days later, Magill resigned from her post.

Her appointment does come at a tricky time as Republicans appear to be on the verge of claiming one of the narrowest majorities in the history of the House. According to Decision Desk HQ, Republicans will have an estimated 220 House seats compared to 215 for Democrats.

If Stefanik resigns from her seat, it could mean Republicans spend the first few months of 2025 with an even more narrow advantage in the chamber. There are still a handful of uncalled races, which could either reduce or improve the GOP's buffer in the House slightly.

Rise within GOP

Stefanik was first elected to her seat in 2014 after easily winning what had been a Democratic-held district. Stefanik was among 247 Republicans elected to the House that year in what was a dominating midterm for the GOP.

It was not long after taking office that Stefanik found herself becoming a leader within her caucus. In 2018, she became the National Republican Congressional Committee's recruitment chair, leading the party's effort to get more women to run for congressional office.

After Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney voted to impeach Trump, Cheney was ousted from GOP leadership. Stefanik then replaced her after receiving Trump's endorsement for the role.

Trump, Stefanik have disagreed in the past

One of Stefanik's most notable votes was that she was among 13 Republicans who joined 192 Democrats in voting against the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, the TCJA "changed deductions, depreciation, expending, tax credits and other tax items that affect businesses." The TCJA was a policy that Trump often pointed to during his 2024 campaign as he credited it for lowering taxes.

She also was reportedly opposed to Trump's policy of removing the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, which the Biden administration subsequently reentered.

"Just as President Obama overstepped by entering this agreement without Congressional approval, this decision by President Trump is also a mistake," Stefanik said in a statement to local New York outlets.

Stefanik was among eight Republicans who voted for the Equality Act of 2019, which would have prohibited discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity for many public accommodations. The bill was opposed by Trump.

Two years later, Stefanik voted against similar legislation that was approved by House Democrats.

Stefanik becoming a staunch advocate for Trump

Her support for Trump has steadily become more steadfast. In 2021, she was among Republicans who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election in multiple states.

She called investigations against Trump following the January 6 insurrection a "witch hunt."

Middle East policy takes center stage

Last week, she called on the United Nations to defund its Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees amid claims that some of its staff participated in last year's attack by Hamas on Israel.

"I have consistently advocated for, we must permanently cut off funding to UNRWA which instills antisemitic hate in Palestinians, houses weapons for terrorists, and steals the aid they are supposed to be distributing," she said.

She also backed Israel's killing of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar.

Stefanik has criticized U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres for not condemning Hamas for the Oct. 7 attacks. Guterres, however, has called Hamas' violence “abhorrent acts," but has also criticized Israel for not allowing enough human aid to reach Gaza.