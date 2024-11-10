Haley, Pompeo won't be part of new administration, Trump says

President-elect Donald Trump's new administration will likely look different from his first administration.

Trump announced on Truth Social that he would not be inviting Nikki Haley or Mike Pompeo to rejoin the administration in 2025.

Haley, who ran against Trump in the Republican primary, previously served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Pompeo was secretary of state and director of the CIA under Trump.

"I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country," Trump said in his announcement.

Haley was critical of Trump on the campaign trail, but endorsed the former president after failing to wrest the nomination away from him.

In response to Trump's announcement, Haley said she was proud

to have worked with Trump in his first administration.

"I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years," she said.

Pompeo has not commented on Trump's announcement. However, a pinned post on his X account congratulates Trump on his election victory.

"Americans want a safe, secure, and prosperous future, and with a Republican Senate and (hopefully) a Republican House, Donald Trump will make it happen," he posted.