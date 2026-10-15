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Trump says execution of Fort Hood mass shooter will not be live-streamed

Trump says Nidal Hasan’s firing-squad execution will not be livestreamed, reversing an earlier plan announced by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., escorted by Air Force 89th Air Wing Deputy Commander Melissa Dombrock.
Alex Brandon/AP Photo
President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., escorted by Air Force 89th Air Wing Deputy Commander Melissa Dombrock.
President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., escorted by Air Force 89th Air Wing Deputy Commander Melissa Dombrock.
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President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the execution of Nidal Hasan will not be livestreamed. His comments come after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Hasan's December 3 execution by firing squad would be streamed.

Trump confirmed that Hasan is still set to die by a military firing squad, and that his execution could be viewed by the victims' families.

"I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan but, many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device," Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday.

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