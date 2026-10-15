Trump says execution of Fort Hood mass shooter will not be live-streamed

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the execution of Nidal Hasan will not be livestreamed. His comments come after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Hasan's December 3 execution by firing squad would be streamed.

Trump confirmed that Hasan is still set to die by a military firing squad, and that his execution could be viewed by the victims' families.

"I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan but, many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device," Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday.