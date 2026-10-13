Johnson says not everyone in GOP is on board with Hasan execution livestream

House Speaker Mike Johnson says some Republicans are concerned about plans to livestream the upcoming execution of Nidal Hasan.

Johnson told CBS that some Republicans worry the video could become a recruiting tool for future terrorists.

He said it is important to consider the “policy implications” of livestreaming the execution and that he plans to make the White House aware of lawmakers’ concerns. Johnson said he personally does not intend to watch the execution.

“There are colleagues who have concerns,” Johnson told CBS in an interview. “The concern would be that you would create a video that would be a recruiting tool for future terrorists. You know, we've got to think through the policy implications of all that. I wouldn't be watching it if it was aired. But there's a lot of opinions on that. I think there's still some time to talk about that. ... I need to tell the White House what some of my colleagues think about that, and not everybody is in favor of the idea.”

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth previously announced that Hasan would be executed publicly, but President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would make the final decision.

In a separate interview with CBS, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he did not see a risk in livestreaming the execution.

“I think people need to understand if you, if you attack America, we will come after you and we will make sure that the punishment fits the crime. And in this case he killed 13 individuals on Fort Hood. I have no sympathy for him, and I give absolutely zero thought to the way that this man die,” Mullin said.

Hasan killed 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009. He is scheduled to be executed by firing squad in December.

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The last person executed by the U.S. military was Army Pvt. John Bennett in 1961.