Supreme Court allows Trump to resume border wall construction in Texas

The Supreme Court cleared the way Monday for the Trump administration to resume border wall construction in the Big Bend region of Texas for now, a blow to bipartisan opponents who had argued the project is a waste of money that threatens the unique landscape.

The border wall is a signature project of President Donald Trump, who has long vowed to build a wall from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico.

Republicans in Congress last summer funded the project with $46 billion, and Customs and Border Protection has been rapidly erecting 12 miles of border barriers a week across the entire border.

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The government has pushed forward by issuing sweeping waivers to bypass regulations that are aimed at protecting the environment, but have historically slowed down major construction projects.

In Texas’s Big Bend region, bipartisan opposition has rallied to fight back against the project, which would include 30-foot-tall steel walls in some areas as well as vehicle barriers and new roads.

They’ve argued that the barriers are a waste of money that threaten the local economy and lifestyle in an area of historically low illegal immigration. They say the job could be better done using only surveillance technology like drones.

A judge in Texas sided with opponents, finding that Congress likely had not clearly authorized such broad waivers for an area with the southern border’s lowest rate of migrant apprehensions. She ordered an immediate stop to all construction-related activity in the area, which includes Big Bend National Park as well as land up and down river in state and private hands.

The Trump administration says there are illegal border crossings and drug seizures in Big Bend, and more traffic could be funneled there if there’s a gap in the wall. Federal attorneys said the judge overstepped her authority since the law sharply limits court challenges to border construction waivers.

The high court’s decision allows construction to continue while the case plays out.