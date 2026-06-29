Eight cases await Supreme Court ruling as major opinion day arrives Monday

Monday marks opinion day at the U.S. Supreme Court, where eight cases remain pending. Seven of them are considered major cases, making a significant decision all but guaranteed.

The remaining cases fall into three main categories: elections, presidential power, and transgender rights.

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Elections

Two election cases are still pending.

The first focuses on whether states can accept mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but arrive later. The case stems from Mississippi, which allows postmarked ballots to be received up to five business days after Election Day. A ruling could impact vote-by-mail deadlines in at least 15 states.

The second election case centers on campaign finance law and whether a federal law limiting how much political parties can spend in coordination with candidates violates the First Amendment.

Presidential power

Three cases deal with presidential power. Two stem from President Donald Trump's attempts to fire members of federal boards.

One involves Lisa Cook, a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. The other involves Rebecca Slaughter, a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission. Federal law requires any president to have cause to fire a member of either board.

The third presidential power case involves Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for undocumented immigrants and people in the U.S. on a temporary visa.

Transgender rights

Two cases center on transgender athletes, stemming from Idaho and West Virginia. Both states have bans on transgender women and girls competing in sports. The athletes in both cases argue the state bans violate Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination at schools and school activities.

The Supreme Court will begin announcing decisions Monday at 10 a.m. ET. It is not known in advance which cases the court will hand down or how many will be decided on a given day.