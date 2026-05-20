Senate Republicans resist Trump's push to fire 'brutal' parliamentarian over ballroom funding

The White House is pressing Senate Republicans to remove Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough from her role after she opposed a $1 billion request for White House ballroom security included in a proposed $72 billion reconciliation bill.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to criticize MacDonough, who has held the position since 2012, accusing Republicans of playing "a very soft game" compared to their counterparts.

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"Shockingly, Republicans have kept the very important position of 'Parliamentarian' in the hands of a woman, Elizabeth MacDonough, who was appointed, long ago, by Barack Hussein Obama and a vicious Lunatic known as Senator Harry Reid, who ran the Senate for the Dumocrats with an 'iron fist,'" Trump said. "Over the years, she has been brutal to Republicans, but not so to the Dumocrats — So why has she not been replaced? There are many fair people who would be qualified for that vital job."

Many Republicans, however, are standing behind MacDonough, who is essentially the Senate's chief rules expert and referee. Her removal appears to be a minority position, as she is respected on both sides of the aisle. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), a Trump ally, told Scripps News her ouster is not really under consideration at the moment.

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Meanwhile, the push to remove MacDonough comes as Trump has repeatedly called for the Senate to abolish its 60-vote filibuster rule, which requires bipartisan cooperation to pass the vast majority of legislation. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, however, made it clear from the beginning of his term as Senate Republican leader that he has no desire to abolish the filibuster.