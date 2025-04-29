Watch Live: President Trump highlights immigration and economic policy wins in 100-day speech

President Donald Trump is addressing supporters in Michigan as he marks the first 100 days of his second presidential term.

Senior administration officials said the speech will highlight what they term "promises made, promises kept," while outlining goals for the next 100 days, which include a budget deal with Congress, trade agreements, and peace deals. The president appeared before supporters at Macomb Community College, near Detroit.

President Trump opened with wide-ranging remarks on his administration's achievements enforcing immigration policy, cutting business regulation, ending fraud and re-shoring American manufacturing over the last 100 days.

Border security, immigration and deportations

The president briefly emphasized his administration's achievements hardening the southern U.S. border.

"We have achieved the most secure border in American history, by far," President Trump said, saying illegal border crossings have fallen to a record low and recalling the controversial executive order he signed that would deny U.S. citizenship to anyone born in the U.S. after Feb. 19 whose parents were in the country illegally.

The president explained ICE's work arresting suspected terrorists and his administration's classification of drug cartels and gangs as terror organizations.

"The worst of the worst are being sent to a no-nonsense prison in El Salvador," President Trump said.

Video played during the speech showed the deportation and processing of alleged gang members at the CECOT prison in that country.

"Removing the invaders is not just a campaign pledge, it's my solemn duty as commander in chief," President Trump said.

Addressing inflation

President Trump said the cost of eggs was down 87% since he took office.

"Gasoline prices are down by a lot. Energy prices are down. Mortgage rates actually just went down. Prescription drug prices just saw their largest monthly decline ever recorded."

The president touted American employment trends and his administration's efforts to cut business regulations.

The effects of tariffs

Over his first 100 days, the president has implemented a sweeping tariff agenda characterized by unpredictable protectionism and reciprocal measures. They have shaken Wall Street and global investor confidence and catalyzed the worst market performance in a president's first 100-day period in more than 50 years.

But international representatives want to make deals with the U.S., President Trump said on Tuesday.

"But if it takes too long I'll just set a price," he said.

Michigan, the site of the speech, has felt the impact of the global regime of new trade restrictions and the effects of a deteriorated relationship with Canada.

The address comes the same day President Trump signed an executive order to ease upcoming tariffs on U.S. automakers, who are facing a new 25% duty on most vehicle parts starting Saturday.

The White House said the proclamation modifies current auto tariff policy, offering manufacturers a rebate on car parts used in U.S.-assembled vehicles. The rebate will be 3.75% of the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the next year.

Other hallmarks of President Trump's first 100 days include a swath of deep cuts to government programs, regulations and workforces through the Department of Government Efficiency and billionaire Elon Musk. The effort has fallen far short of the $2 trillion in savings that Musk originally promised. Musk said this month savings may amount to just $150 billion, and some analyses show the workforce turmoil may end up costing $135 billion during this fiscal year.