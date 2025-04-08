House Republicans are so far struggling to pass Trump-backed tax bill

President Donald Trump's promise of tax cuts hasn't made much progress on Capitol Hill, where Republican members of the House have yet to coalesce behind the legislation.

The bill as proposed would extend the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

But Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has one of the slimmest majorities in congressional history, which in some ways makes it difficult to gather a critical mass of support for the president's agenda.

Some lawmakers are still concerned about the bill's potential price tag.

"Could something be worked out? I'm sure it could be, but let's put it in writing," said Rep. Ralph Norman, Republican of South Carolina. "The tax cuts have got to happen. The country wants it, [President Trump] wants it, we want it. But equally — I wasn't sent here to increase the deficit and bankrupt the country."

Other Republicans have taken an even harder line so far, indicating they want the methods to pay for tax cuts to be codified into law, want to protect Medicaid or other entitlement programs, or otherwise expect to see massive spending cuts as part of the process.

Rep. Kieth Self, a Republican from Texas, says he's a no on the current bill regardless of what President Trump says.

"I am a no on this bill as it stands," Self told Scripps News.

On the whole, Republicans in the House do not yet appear to have the support they would need to pass the bill. Members of the House were returning to Capitol Hill Tuesday after Speaker Johnson attended a meeting at the White House with President Trump and some Republican holdouts.