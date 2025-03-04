Watch live analysis ahead of President Donald Trump's address to Congress

President Donald Trump is addressing a joint session of Congress at 9p.m. ET Tuesday, where he is expected to tout his administration's achievements so far and focus on an economic agenda for the United States.

The White House says the president will also press Congress to increase funding for his administration's deportation efforts, and explain the ongoing efforts to peacefully resolve conflicts around the world.

Scripps News' special report begins with live coverage and analysis ahead of the president's address:

Read on to catch up on major headlines from President Trump's first weeks in office.

The immediate effects of tariffs

The speech comes on the same day that President Trump used an economic emergency declaration to enact 25% tariffs on nearly all goods from Canada and Mexico, and 10% tariffs on energy-related imports from Canada, including oil, natural gas and electricity. In a separate executive order Monday, President Trump also increased the tariff on all goods imported from China to 20%.

All three countries quickly announced they would take retaliatory action against the tariffs. The overnight trade war has eliminated all gains made in the S&P 500 benchmark index since President Trump took office in January, and trade experts and retail CEOs have warned that U.S. consumers will now pay higher prices, potentially in a matter of days.

Passing a budget

President Trump campaigned on significant tax changes, including eliminating taxes on tips and extending the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, a bill he signed into law during his first term.

But with a slim majority in the House, Republicans face challenges in uniting their members, particularly fiscal conservatives, who have concerns about the potential deficit increase from the proposed tax cuts.

The House in February voted to pass a comprehensive budget resolution that includes over $4 trillion in tax cuts and $2 trillion in spending reductions over the next decade.

If enacted, the cuts are forecast to add about $4.6 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade.

The war in Ukraine

President Trump's speech comes just days after high-profile talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy collapsed into recrimination and shouting at the White House.

President Trump and Vice President Vance publicly criticized Zelenskyy during the meeting, claiming he has not shown enough appreciation for U.S. support and questioning his commitment to peace even though it was Russia that invaded Ukraine in 2022. They asked him to leave the White House without signing an anticipated natural resources deal.

The Trump administration on Monday then paused aid to Ukraine to "ensure that it is contributing to a solution.”

Zelenskyy has reaffirmed his commitment to peace and expressed his willingness to negotiate.

"Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said in a statement on X. "My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."