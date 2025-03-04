As Trump addresses Congress, Democrats prepare to push back on tariff impacts

President Donald Trump is set to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress for the first time during his second term, coinciding with his decision to impose a 25% tariff on goods imported from Canada and Mexico. This new policy has raised concerns about potential price increases for American consumers, with estimates suggesting that the tariffs could cost average Americans between $500 and $2,000 annually.

Target's CEO announced earlier today that the retail giant would likely raise prices within days, indicating the immediate impact of the tariffs on everyday products. This situation is being characterized as the beginning of a trade war, with economists predicting significant price hikes for consumers as a direct result of the tariffs.

Notably, much of the produce sold in U.S. stores, including bananas, strawberries, and avocados, originates from Mexico during this time of year.

Adding to the economic concerns, the U.S. is also implementing new tariffs of 10% on certain goods from China. These increases could directly affect popular consumer items, such as pickup trucks, many of which are manufactured in Mexico. Mexico's foreign minister recently indicated that the tariffs might lead to a price increase of $3,000 on such vehicles. Furthermore, the Beer Institute reported that 18% of beer consumed in the U.S. is imported, primarily from Mexico, which could also see price hikes due to the tariffs.

President Trump's rationale for these tariffs is linked to his administration's ongoing efforts to combat the illegal drug trade, particularly the trafficking of fentanyl. He contends that Canada, Mexico and China need to do more to address the drug crisis that has devastated communities across the United States. Since taking office, Trump has adopted a tariff-focused economic strategy, believing it will spur domestic investment by encouraging companies to establish operations within the U.S. to avoid such costs.

Tonight's address is a significant opportunity for President Trump to engage with a large television audience and outline his broader economic agenda, which includes tax cuts and deregulation. This address, while not a traditional State of the Union, is reminiscent in its scope and will allow President Trump to discuss his administration's accomplishments, including improvements at the U.S. border and trade negotiations.

As the president addresses a Congress marked by political division, Democrats are preparing to offer rebuttals. Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a newly elected Democrat from Michigan, will deliver the official response to President Trump’s speech. Meanwhile, some Democratic members have chosen to protest the address by skipping it, while others invite recently laid-off federal workers as their guests, highlighting the impact of the Trump administration's policies.

The president's address, scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern Time, is shaping up to be a crucial moment for his administration amidst ongoing domestic challenges and international scrutiny.

