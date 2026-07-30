Trump may pull, later renominate Todd Blanche for AG amid GOP opposition

President Donald Trump said Thursday he may temporarily withdraw Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general after two Republican senators have opposed advancing it.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Blanche as "a STAR" and said he could become "one of the Greatest Attorney Generals of All Time." Trump criticized Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina for opposing Blanche's nomination and said he had "no objection" to temporarily withdrawing it if they "do not do the right thing."

RELATED STORY | Senate delays vote on Todd Blanche's attorney general nomination over 'anti-weaponization' fund

Trump said Blanche would remain acting attorney general and suggested he could renominate him after Cornyn and Tillis leave office.

The comments came after Senate lawmakers scrapped a committee vote scheduled for Thursday on Blanche's nomination, demanding assurances that a controversial $1.8 billion compensation fund would not be revived and that an IRS settlement protecting Trump and his family from certain tax audits would be limited.

RELATED STORY | DOJ scrapping $1.8B 'anti-weaponization fund,' Blanche says

The nearly $1.8 billion fund was created as part of a legal settlement aimed at compensating people who believe they were wrongfully targeted by the U.S. government. Lawmakers voiced concerns the money could instead go to allies of Trump and people convicted of assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The fund overshadowed Blanche's confirmation hearings. In June, Blanche said the Trump administration was abandoning the proposal, but lawmakers have since sought additional written assurances that it will not be revived.

n.