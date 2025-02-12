Trump looks to roll back regulations on household lightbulbs and water standards

The president isn't just setting his sights on drastic reform of border policies, taxes, or the size of government; he is also looking at gutting regulations on things that you may use in your house.

On Truth Social this week, President Trump wrote: "I am hereby instructing Secretary Lee Zeldin (who leads the EPA) to immediately go back to my environmental orders, which were terminated by crooked Joe Biden, on water standards and flow pertaining to sinks, showers, toilets, washing machines, dishwashers, etc., and to likewise go back to the common-sense standards on lightbulbs that were put in place by the Trump administration."

Trump's post renews a debate that he talked about a lot during his first term. He frequently complained that water pressure isn't as great as it could be and that the new light bulbs make rooms look worse.

This is what he said five years ago: “The lights are no good; I always look orange. It's many times more expensive than the old incandescent light bulb.”

The debate over light bulbs has existed for nearly 20 years in the United States, dating back to when George W. Bush signed an energy bill into law that aimed at phasing out inefficient light bulbs. While the old incandescent light bulbs are cheaper than many new bulbs, experts say newer household LED bulbs save more money in the long run because they last longer. The International Energy Agency reports that LED bulbs are already the leading source of light in homes around the world.

Inside Lighting, a national publication that covers the lighting industry, wrote earlier this year about light bulbs: "Even if incandescent light bulbs were to make a regulatory comeback, it's hard to imagine a major lamp company investing significant resources into reviving old incandescent product lines."

Efficiency standard rollbacks are expected to be more common in the coming weeks of the Trump Administration as President Trump attempts to erase many regulations imposed by former President Joe Biden.

