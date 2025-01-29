Former congressman Lee Zeldin confirmed to lead Environmental Protection Agency

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin as administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The final vote was 56-42.

Zeldin has indicated he intends to focus on U.S. energy and manufacturing concerns.

"Through the EPA we have the ability to pursue energy dominance, to be able to make the United States the artificial intelligence capital of the world, to bring back American jobs to the auto industry, and so much more," Zeldin said on Fox News just after news of his appointment broke.

"President Trump cares about conserving the environment," Zeldin said. "His desire to ensure access to clean air and clean water was a top priority."

During confirmation hearings, Zeldin did not discuss specific policies that he might implement as head of America's top environmental agency. He said he supported cooperation with the private sector to achieve agency goals, and said he would "prioritize compliance as much as possible."

“I believe in the rule of law and I want to work with people to ensure they do their part to protect the environment," Zeldin said.

Zeldin previously represented New York's 1st District in the U.S. House from 2015 to 2023. He was also a defense attorney for President Donald Trump during his first impeachment. Following the 2020 presidential election, Zeldin voted against certifying President Joe Biden's victory over Trump.

President Trump has indicated he will reverse the environmental policies of the Biden administration, including power plant and automotive emissions regulations and electric vehicle incentives. The day he took office, President Trump signed executive orders directing the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement and expand oil and gas drilling.