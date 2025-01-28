Watch Now
PoliticsPresident Trump’s First 100 Days

Actions

Former congressman Sean Duffy confirmed as US secretary of transportation

Prior to his nomination, Duffy worked as a contributor for Fox News.
Former congressman Sean Duffy was confirmed as the U.S. secretary of transportation by a vote of 77-22 in the Senate. (Scripps News)
Former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy
Posted
and last updated

The Senate confirmed Sean Duffy as the new secretary of transportation. The vote was 77-22, with many Democrats joining Republicans to confirm Duffy.

President Trump selected Duffy to lead the department, noting his record as a former congressman.

"Admired across the aisle, Sean worked with Democrats to clear extensive Legislative hurdles to build the largest road and bridge project in Minnesota history," President Trump said when nominating Duffy in November.

RELATED STORY | Senate confirms Marco Rubio as US secretary of state

Duffy first served in public office as the Ashland County District Attorney in 2002.

In 2010 he won election to the U.S. House of Representatives for Wisconsin's Seventh Congressional District, where he remained in office until 2019. He was a member of the House Committee on Financial Services and several subcommittees.

Duffy became a Fox News contributor in 2020. He was the co-host of "The Bottom Line" on Fox Business and gives political analysis to other Fox properties. He resigned from his position on Fox upon receiving the nomination for transportation secretary.

RELATED STORY | Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as CIA director

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Politics
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.