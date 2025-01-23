Watch Now
PoliticsCongress

Actions

Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as CIA director

Ratcliffe said his goal is to bring a renewed focus to the CIA by bolstering U.S. intelligence gathering.
Trump Cabinet Ratcliffe
John McDonnell/AP
John Ratcliffe, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
Trump Cabinet Ratcliffe
Posted

The United States Senate voted 74-25 to confirm John Ratcliffe as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Ratcliffe is a former Texas congressman who also previously served in Trump's first administration as the director of national intelligence.

RELATED STORY | Trump CIA director pick vows to bring renewed focus to US intelligence gathering

Last week, he fielded questions from both Democratic and Republican senators about his vision for the nation's premier spy agency, which is responsible for conducting foreign operations and gathering critical information on U.S. adversaries.

Ratcliffe said his goal is to bring a renewed focus to the CIA by bolstering intelligence gathering while focusing resources on evolving technologies that superpowers like China and Russia may use against the U.S.

RELATED STORY | Senate confirms Marco Rubio as US secretary of state

Ratcliffe is the second of President Donald Trump's cabinet picks to be confirmed.

Marco Rubio was confirmed as U.S. Secretary of State hours after President Trump was sworn into office on Monday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Politics
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.