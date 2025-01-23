Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as CIA director

The United States Senate voted 74-25 to confirm John Ratcliffe as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Ratcliffe is a former Texas congressman who also previously served in Trump's first administration as the director of national intelligence.

Last week, he fielded questions from both Democratic and Republican senators about his vision for the nation's premier spy agency, which is responsible for conducting foreign operations and gathering critical information on U.S. adversaries.

Ratcliffe said his goal is to bring a renewed focus to the CIA by bolstering intelligence gathering while focusing resources on evolving technologies that superpowers like China and Russia may use against the U.S.

Ratcliffe is the second of President Donald Trump's cabinet picks to be confirmed.

Marco Rubio was confirmed as U.S. Secretary of State hours after President Trump was sworn into office on Monday.