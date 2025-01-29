Robert F. Kennedy Jr. begins tough Senate hearings as Trump's Health nominee

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, is facing the first of two Senate panels on Wednesday. His nomination is widely expected to be among the most challenging for President Trump to get confirmed.

Kennedy is first appearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday before his Thursday testimony for the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

These hearings follow a letter sent by Kennedy's cousin Caroline Kennedy, who called RFK Jr. a "predator" and would “show off” by putting baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed to his hawks while hosting peers.

RELATED STORY | Caroline Kennedy calls her cousin RFK Jr a 'predator' ahead of his senate confirmation hearings

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s view on widely accepted medical practices such as vaccines has also come under intense scrutiny. Kennedy has said he is not "anti-vaccine." However, he has made numerous claims about vaccines that have been disputed by major health organizations. One such widely debunked claim is that vaccines are tied to autism.

"In my advocacy, I've often disturbed the status quo by asking uncomfortable questions," he said on Wednesday. "Well, I'm not gonna apologize for that. We have massive health problems in this country that we must face honestly. And the first thing I've done every morning for the past 20 years is to get on my knees and pray to God that he would put me in a position to end the chronic disease epidemic and to help America's children."

Conservatives have also expressed doubts about Kennedy due to his views on abortion.

Dozens of Nobel laureates have asked senators to reject Kennedy's nomination based on concerns that Kennedy would “put the public’s health in jeopardy and undermine America’s global leadership in the health sciences.”

RELATED STORY | RFK Jr. says he dumped a dead bear in New York's Central Park a decade ago

In December, a statement from the Trump transition team said, "Mr. Kennedy would help to restore the integrity of our healthcare and make America healthy again."

Kennedy has said that if confirmed, he would push to reduce food additives such as dyes and preservatives, and increase access to healthier foods.