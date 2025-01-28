Caroline Kennedy calls her cousin RFK Jr a 'predator' ahead of his senate confirmation hearings

In a letter she read aloud on social media, Caroline Kennedy urged senators to reject her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as President Donald Trump’s nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, calling him a “predator.”

“I’ve known Bobby my whole life. It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because Bobby himself is a predator,” the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy said in her letter to senators.

Robert’s confirmation hearing with the Senate is set to take place on Wednesday.

Caroline said she felt an obligation to speak out about her cousin but had refrained until now because she was serving as the U.S. ambassador to Australia under the previous administration.

In her letter, she recounted a disturbing memory claiming that Robert would “show off” by putting baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed to his hawks while hosting peers in his basement, garage or dorm room to do drugs.

“It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence,” Caroline described.

“That was a long time ago and people can change,” she added, claiming that Robert admirably overcame drug addiction with a lot of help.

However, Caroline said he built his platform on anti-vaccine misinformation while vaccinating his own kids, and his ethics report that stated he would keep his financial stake in some pharmaceutical litigation if confirmed as HHS secretary raises more concerns about his motives.

“It’s incomprehensible to me that someone who is willing to exploit their own painful family tragedies for publicity would be put in charge of America’s life and death situations.”

“Unlike Bobby, I try not to speak for my father,” said Caroline but added she is “certain” that he “would be disgusted” by his actions.

Various healthcare professionals, political figures and Nobel Prize winners have publicly urged senators to reject Robert as HHS secretary since President Trump announced him as his pick to lead the department following the presidential election.

The cabinet position oversees U.S. government health agencies including the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institutes of Health and other agencies responsible for family health, Medicare and Medicaid.

Robert ran an unsuccessful, independent presidential campaign last year before dropping out and endorsing President Trump – who ultimately promised him an important position in his administration.

