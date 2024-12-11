Nobel Prize winners urge senators to reject RFK Jr. as health services leader

More than 75 Nobel Prize winners are urging U.S. senators not to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the next head of the Department of Health and Human Services, according to The New York Times.

The newspaper said it obtained a letter signed by laureates in the fields of medicine, chemistry, economics and physics. It marks the first time in recent history that Nobel Prize winners have banded together against a cabinet choice.

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Kennedy for the top health position last month. Kennedy is an avid advocate against fluoride in drinking water as well as vaccines, spreading false claims that they cause autism.

RELATED STORY | 'This is completely nuts': Doctor reacts to RFK Jr.'s nomination to lead HHS

The laureates question Kennedy’s credentials in the letter obtained by The Times.

They also said placing Kennedy in charge of the department would “put the public’s health in jeopardy and undermine America’s global leadership in the health sciences.”

Physicians and other health care professionals have also expressed concern over Kennedy's potential leadership.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served during Trump's first term, has also called the pick "deeply concerning."

In the letter, the group of Nobel Prize winners said it tries to stay out of politics whenever possible.

A statement from the Trump transition team said, "Mr. Kennedy would help to restore the integrity of our healthcare and make America healthy again."

RELATED STORY | Here's who Trump has asked to join his administration